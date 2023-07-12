The supermarket chain with the largest presence in North America, Walmart, presents an incredible offer within the framework of the celebrations for the month of Independence and offers some of its best technology items in promotion. On this occasion, it provides opportunity to acquire the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung’s most prominent folding phoneat an almost gift price.

For as little as $1,150, Walmart customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4while in the official store of the South Korean company its value reaches $1,440 dollars, although unfortunately it is not available in all regions of the continent.

It is important to note that this exclusive offer for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is only available at Walmart stores in the United States. Also, the availability of this Samsung foldable phone is limited and will be valid while supplies last.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: power and versatility in your hands

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 impresses with its 7.6-inch internal AMOLED screen, offering sharp FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. In addition, it has a 4MP selfie camera integrated into the internal screen to capture impressive selfies.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 offers generous options with capacities of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB, providing more than enough space for apps, photos and files. With its 12 GB of RAM, this device guarantees powerful and uninterrupted performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 also stands out for its resistance to water and dust, with an IPX8 rating, allowing it to be submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes without worry. In addition, it is compatible with the stylus S Pen, which enhances the productivity and creativity of the user.

With stereo speakers that offer immersive sound quality, side fingerprint reader, Samsung DeX and the latest version of Android 12L, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 provides a complete and versatile experience.

Outstanding features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to ensure your purchase

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 represents the fourth generation of Samsung’s first foldable smartphone. Here are some of its best features:

7.6-inch AMOLED internal screen: enjoy a 7.6-inch AMOLED internal screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

4MP selfie camera: Capture stunning selfies with the 4MP camera built into the internal display.

Storage Options – Choose from 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options to suit your needs.

12 GB of RAM: Experience powerful and seamless performance with 12 GB of RAM.

Water and dust resistance: submerge in fresh water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes thanks to its IPX8 rating.

S Pen Stylus Holder: Increase your productivity and creativity with the S Pen stylus holder.

Stereo Speakers: Enjoy immersive sound quality with stereo speakers.

Side fingerprint reader: quickly access your device through the side fingerprint reader.

Samsung DeX: Take advantage of Samsung DeX support for a more versatile experience.

Android 12L: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 runs on the latest version of the Android 12L operating system.

Do not miss the opportunity to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 at an unbeatable price in Walmart stores. Enjoy the power, versatility and all the amazing features this samsung foldable phone has to offer, and don’t forget that you only find available in US storesbut surely in your country, there are equally good offers.