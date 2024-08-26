Following a new warning from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Walmart multinational retail corporation Withdrew 9,535 boxes of apple juice from its stores in 25 different states for his high arsenic contentwhich could temporarily cause adverse health consequences.

After a first warning issued on August 15, last Friday FDA reclassified the recall with greater urgency, so the company was forced to take sudden action. The new warning states that The product may cause temporary adverse health consequences. of consumers, although it is unlikely to cause irreversible medical problems.

The company thus recalled juice boxes of the Great Value brand, which sells products in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Based in Florida, the manufacturer Refresco Beverages US Inc. Voluntarily recalled its products after discovering that juice boxes contained high levels of arsenic that exceeded the regulatory agency’s standards.

The States included in the product recall are Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, DC

In a statement, Walmart spokeswoman Molly Blakeman stressed the company’s commitment to the health of its customers. “The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority. We have removed this product from our affected stores and We are working with the supplier to investigate the case.“, he said.

The risks of products recalled by Walmart in the United States

High levels of organic and inorganic arsenic can cause symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, numbness and muscle cramps, the National Institutes of Health explains. However, Inorganic arsenic has major consequences for human health since it is carcinogenic, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, so it can cause cancer.

Despite the actions taken, the levels found in the recalled bottles are too low enough for the FDA to consider that they may cause long-term medical problems.