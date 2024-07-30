Dining rooms are the place where deep and fun conversations take place with your loved ones, as well as the space where you meet to enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Therefore, they cannot be missing in homes, offices, schools and even hotels, whether you are looking for a pair to become independent, or to complement your business venture, We present you an ideal option for all spaces thanks to its measurements and the great discount that Walmart has.

When choosing this piece of furniture it is important to compare the design, material, strength and durability, that is why the Walmart chain offers a wide variety of dining rooms, with chairs included, some models have 4 chairs, 6 and even 8 seats included, so you can choose the one you prefer, as well as wood, some glass tables, with contemporary or modern style, as well as discounts so you don’t miss the opportunity to renovate your home.

The great offer that Walmart has so that you do not run out of savings, and you acquire a piece of furniture that will last you for many years, as well as bringing quality and functionality, is the Madesa Havana dining set table with wooden board and 4 chairs in black with brown, ideal for creating a perfect atmosphere and enjoying unforgettable moments with your loved ones.

Transform your dining room into a much more welcoming and beautiful place with this piece of furniture that starts at $6,599.00 thanks to its promotion and you can buy it in cash for $4,299 with the option to pay it in up to 12 months without interest of $358.25. In addition, the manufacturer offers a 3-month warranty, however, it does not offer assembly service. The product includes a manual and all the tools necessary for installation.

Characteristics:

◉ Ideal for those looking to optimize space in the room with comfort and a classic design.

◉ The rectangular table perfectly accommodates four people.

◉ It can be used in the center of the room, taking advantage of the ends, or against the wall for greater space savings.

◉ The chairs are made of MDF and MDP, with a black painted backrest and seat upholstered in black synthetic fabric, a material that offers a soft touch and harmonizes with a wide variety of decorations.

◉ The chairs combine black and rustic wood tones.

◉ The process is carried out with ecological Polyester Paint, which consists of the application of 7 layers of protection resistant to alcohol, water and heat.

◉ Included items: One rectangular table with MDP top measuring 136cm x 75cm and 76cm high. Four chairs measuring 98cm high with painted backrest and fabric seat.