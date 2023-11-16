Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/16/2023 – 12:34

Walmart made a profit in the third quarter, amid sales growth, but projected guidance that frustrated market expectations, according to the corporate balance sheet released this Thursday, the 16th. As a result, the company’s stock suffered a 6% drop on the New Stock Exchange. York.

The American retailer reported having made a profit of US$453 million in the three months ended in October, compared to a loss of US$1.798 billion in the same period last year.

Thus, the gain was US$ 1.53 per share, very close to the consensus of analysts consulted by FactSet, of US$ 1.52.

Revenue totaled US$160.8 billion in the period, an expansion of 5.2% compared to the same period in 2022. In this case, the projection was US$159.65 billion.

The company also indicated guidance for an increase of between 5% and 5.5% in net sales in fiscal 2024, with adjusted earnings between US$6.40 and US$6.48 per share. The market expected a gain of US$6.50 per share during the year.

Walmart’s numbers inspired a much more tepid reaction from investors when compared to data released the day before by rival Target, which increased profit by 36% and jumped almost 18% in New York yesterday.

At around 12:17 pm (Brasília time), Walmart’s shares fell 6.94% and Target’s shares fell 0.48%.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires