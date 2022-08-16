Walmart is by far the largest-selling retail company in the world. It has the bulk of its business concentrated in the United States, where it is perceived as a popular chain with very competitive prices. The strong inflation that the United States is experiencing has caused more and more middle- and high-income customers to seek to save a few dollars by going to one of its centers. The group’s sales grew by 8.4% in the second quarter of its fiscal year (from May to July), to 152,859 million dollars (about 149,000 million euros), As reported by the company on Tuesday.

Walmart grows, but its margins deteriorate. Inflation is causing customers to spend more on food, with prices rising more than 10%, and not having as much money left to buy clothes, household items and appliances, where it used to achieve higher margins and where it has had to apply discounts more aggressive in disposing of inventories. With this, the operating result fell by 6.8%, to 6,854 million dollars. Some extraordinary results have, however, allowed net profit to increase by 20.4% in the quarter, to 6,854 million.

The company had already advanced at the end of July that it was suffering from problems with margins, a warning that caused its shares to fall sharply, something that had already happened with the poor results of the first quarter. Now he has published accounts that are actually better than what he implied a few weeks ago and that exceed analyst forecasts. In the whole of the first six months of the year, sales grew by 5.4%, to 294,428 million and net profit, 2.8%, to 7,006 million.

Adding to changing consumer behavior are supply chain problems and increases in business costs. Although inflation has begun to ease somewhat, the company believes that the problems will continue in the second half of the year.

“We are pleased to see more customers choosing Walmart during this inflationary period,” Doug McMillon, the group’s chief executive, said in a statement. “The measures we have taken to improve inventory levels in the United States, together with a sales mix with more weight in food, put pressure on the profit margin for the second quarter and our outlook for the year,” he admits.

According to CFO John David Rainey, more than three-quarters of the market share gain in food comes from households with incomes above $100,000 a year.