USA.- The supermarket chain Walmart fired a 16-year-old employee at the company for posting a video on TikTok where revealed company secrets.

just as you read, Walmart decided not to have the services of Stepha woman that because he posted how they do inventory in the same clip where he said, he had 13-hour work days every day.

It was on the TikTok account ‘@stephunleashed’ where the woman, tired of living to work, found an ideal alternative on the Chinese social network to make her workdays less tiring.

The videos related to the subject exceeded hundreds of thousands of reproductions since they were uploaded to the web, thanks to the fact that in their description the former Walmart employee complained about the treatment they gave her after almost two decades of professional services.

“I feel like I’m dead…alright guys, 13 hours later we’re done,” she said in one of the clips.

Near the end of the audiovisual material, he said: “I didn’t stay because of the numbers, but I’m pretty sure it’s not going to be good. So that’s a conclusion, I’m fucking exhausted, I broke my nails, so calm down. Lord , help me, I feel like I’m dead.”

The video that brought him the most problems with the multinational was titled: “Apparently, Walmart’s secret“. We do not know if the woman is happy to lose her job over time, but apparently the news went down well with her initially.

Recall that the company founded in Rogers, Arkansas, United States, fired hundreds of corporate and 1,500 warehouse employees a few months ago as part of an earnings outlook restructuring. A measure against inflation.

Although the measure was justified by the economic crisis that worsened worldwide after the arrival of Covid-19, the retail store had particular cases like Steph’s.