Can you imagine working in a company and finding peculiar things, would you share it on social networks? Walmart employee went viral after recording the weirdest things customers do in the supermarket.

The clients of corporations like Walmart, usually look for hacks and advice to find cheaper products, and thus help their economy, however, everything seems to indicate that the consumers did wrong things in a Walmart branch, and therefore, a worker decided to expose it.

More and more content creators are talking about their experiences when purchasing products, as it is one of the favorite topics for users, since this is how they find out about promotions, sales and even liquidations of famous brands.

Although sometimes, both employees and customers tend to promote without receiving something in return, since they talk about positive or negative aspects of companies, so more people visit stores and want products to give their own review, which ends up benefiting businesses.

On this occasion, a Walmart worker impressed everyone after recording the weirdest things customers do on their birthday.

Since when touring a branch of the American chain, he found surprising things which he did not hesitate to document and share on the TikTok social network, in his account ‘@zarahenid’.

During the viral video that Zara titled: “things that I find myself working at Walmart”, he showed that consumers tend to use the items and leave them used like this in plain sight, in the same way, steal productsfor which he found several empty packages.

What need does Walmart solve?

The conglomerate, which has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1972, operates discount store chains and warehouse clubs, in addition to the fact that the multinational store of American origin founded by Sam Walton has a presence in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras , Nicaragua and Costa Rica, for Walmart of Mexico and Central America.

It is one of the favorites because of the experience that consumers have when finding quality merchandise and service, among technology products, home, and more, which you can also review in their catalog on their website.

Therefore, the company that has a long-term commitment to society and the environment in Mexico, has the motto “Together every day”, Thus, it seeks to improve the quality of life of families, in addition to generating savings with its proposal of ‘Everyday Low Prices’.