Next April 8, all astronomy fans have a date marked on their calendars: the total solar eclipse that will be visible in Mexico, the United States and Canada. However, for those wishing to capture this spectacular event in photography, it is crucial to remember that safety comes first. A special sun filter will be needed to protect both your eyes and your photography equipment.

Photography experts warn that pointing your camera or smartphone directly at the eclipse without a proper filter could cause irreparable damage. Therefore, before attempting to photograph the eclipse, be sure to get a certified solar filter to protect your equipment.

Walmart offers discounts on Canon and Nikon cameras specially designed for photographing solar eclipses, we present the prices, economic flexibilities and characteristics of two options that are promoted and stand out for being from recognized brands.

Nikon D3500 24.2 MP DSLR Digital Camera

⦿ Price: $19,789.95

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $1649.16

⦿ The Nikon D3500 is a compact, easy-to-use and versatile DSLR camera, designed to offer flexibility and intuitive handling while providing the imaging capabilities expected of a DSLR.

⦿ Sensor and processor: Equipped with a 24.2 MP CMOS sensor in DX format and an EXPEED 4 image processor that allows a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-25600, suitable for a variety of lighting conditions.

⦿ Shooting speed: Offers a continuous shooting speed of 5 fps to capture moments on the move.

⦿ Video Recording: Full HD 1080p video recording capability at 60 fps for high quality videos.

⦿ Sensor design: Dispenses with an optical low-pass filter to achieve greater sharpness and resolution in photos and videos.

⦿ Bluetooth Connectivity: Incorporates SnapBridge for wireless image sharing with mobile devices, including automatic 2MP image sharing.

⦿ LCD Screen: It has a 3.0″ 921k-dot LCD screen for live viewing and image review.

⦿ Included Items: Comes with a Nikon EN-EL14a Li-ion Battery, Nikon MH-24 Battery Charger, Nikon AN-DC3 Camera Strap, Nikon DK-25 Rubber Eyepiece, Nikon BF-1B Body Cap, Cap Nikon lens rear, among other accessories.

⦿ Package Contents: Package includes Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with Lens Kit, Nikon AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR Lens, SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDHC SD Memory Card, Li-ion Battery Compatible with EN-EL14a, Large Digital Camera Gadget Bag, 55mm Professional Telephoto Lens, 55mm Professional UV Filter, 55mm 3-Piece Filter Kit, 55mm Tulip Lens Hood, Camera Lens Cap Holder lens, memory card wallet, among other accessories.

Canon EOS 2000D / Rebel T7 DSLR Camera + 18-55mm Lens, Canon 58mm Filters Starter Pack 2727C002AA_EDI_3

⦿ Price: $11,559.95

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $963.33

⦿ The Canon EOS 2000D is a stylish entry-level DSLR that offers versatile imaging capabilities and useful features.

⦿ Sensor and processor: Equipped with a 24.1 MP APS-C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor, providing high-resolution still images with clarity and low noise.

⦿ Native Sensitivity Range: Offers a flexible native sensitivity range of ISO 100-6400 to adapt to different lighting conditions.

⦿ Shooting speed: Allows continuous shooting up to 3 fps to capture moving subjects.

⦿ Video Recording: Full HD 1080 30p video recording capability.

⦿ Focusing System: Features a 9-point AF system that includes a single central cross-type AF point for greater precision and focusing speed.

⦿ LCD Screen: It has a 3.0″ 920,000-dot LCD screen for clear and bright viewing of images.

⦿ Wi-Fi and NFC Connectivity: Integrated with Wi-Fi and NFC to share images wirelessly with linked mobile devices.

⦿ Package Contents: Includes Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Camera, Soft Padded Bag, 64GB SanDisk Ultra Card, 6AVE Electronics Deluxe Cleaning Kit, Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens, Battery Pack Canon LP-E10 Li-ion Battery, Canon LC-E10E Battery Charger for EOS Rebel, Canon Eyecup EF, Canon RF-3 Body Cap, EW-400D Neck Strap and Battery Cover.

But remember, beyond photographic equipment, it is essential to follow the safety tips provided by NASA to photograph the eclipse properly and enjoy this astronomical phenomenon:

⦿ Safety first: Use a special sun filter to protect your camera and your eyes.

⦿ Any camera is a good camera: Whether it's a DSLR or a smartphone, the important thing is who is behind the camera.

⦿ Look up, down and around you: Don't just photograph the eclipse; It also captures the environment and the human experience.

⦿ Practice: Know the capabilities of your camera and practice before the day of the eclipse.

⦿ Share: Share your photos of the eclipse on social networks and tag NASA in Spanish to connect with other observers.

For those in Sinaloa, the eclipse will begin in Mazatlán at 10:51:22, with the total phase beginning at 9:51:23 am. The total eclipse phase will begin at 11:07:25 am and end at 11:11:45 am.