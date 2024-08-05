Do you want to start a business this summer? Folding chairs can be an essential tool, especially if you plan to start a food business or if you will have a waiting site. Having a comfortable place for your customers is essential, and folding chairs made of sturdy material offer a practical and efficient solution. In addition, these chairs They are ideal for summer activities, outings, events and family gatherings, so you can always guarantee a place to avoid being left standing.
These pieces of furniture are versatile and useful in a variety of situations as they ensure that you will always have extra seating available without taking up too much space, so we have a great deal for you.
At Walmart, you can find the Duralife 8-Piece White Reinforced Plastic Folding Chairs Stackable for Indoor and Outdoor Parties and Meetings. This package, Originally priced at $3,990.00, it is now available for $3,399.00 cash or in 12 fixed monthly payments of $447.21.
Features of GAON Folding Chairs
◉ GAON folding chairs are made from the highest quality plastic, ideal for heavy duty use and outdoor events. These chairs are extremely durable and do not wear out easily.
◉ Its stainless steel structure provides greater stability and firmness. In addition, it has legs with non-slip caps, guaranteeing safety and comfort.
◉ Use them at all kinds of parties, gatherings and events. They are easy to store and take up little space, which is perfect for any occasion.
◉ These chairs are comfortable and safe, ideal for long meetings.
◉ Being made of plastic, they can be easily cleaned with a damp or dry cloth. In case of emergencies, they can also be washed with a little detergent and a soft brush.
◉ The pack includes 8 chairs ready to use at any time. They fold and unfold with total ease, saving time and effort.
Specifications:
◉ Color: White
◉ Assembled Product Width: 45 cm
◉ Foldable: Yes
◉ Material: Polypropylene
◉ Assembled Product Length: 88 cm
◉ Assembled Product Weight: 4.6 kg
◉ Number of Pieces: 8
◉ Recommended uses: For Patio and Garden
◉ Country of Origin: China
◉ Package Contents: 8 Folding Chairs
◉ Condition: New
◉ Assembled product height: 50 cm
