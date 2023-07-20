Walmart, having the main interest of improving the quality of life of families, provides products for all seasons of the year, therefore, it usually places offers to attract more people, since everyone wants to take advantage of the discount opportunity.

If you already have the destination in your sights to enjoy this summer, a Walmart client went viral by giving a tip to save on your trips this holiday.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@toursencancunmexico’, made an impact by making a recommendation, by publishing a video in which he added in the description that it is for consumers to save when buying souvenirs at Walmart.

The account that usually shares tips so that both the inhabitants and tourists of Cancun can spend less, caused a stir at tell how to save and at the same time support Mexican artisans.

During the viral video, the consumer of a multinational corporation of stores of American origin, which operates discount department store chains and warehouse clubs such as Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club, explained that when making purchases at Walmart, they check that they were made in Mexico.

Well, if you are a tourist and want to take something that reminds you of your vacation, at Walmart they offer cheap and quality products, but they must be check that they are made in Mexico, since this is how they support the artisans.

Walmart Services

Walmart is the largest multinational corporation in supermarkets and discount stores in the worldoperates in approximately 11,000 stores under 65 brands, being present in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, Chile, India, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Nicaragua and China.

In Mexico, supermarkets have a great impact as they are a main source of acquisition of products and consumer items, therefore, consumers often compare prices between companies such as Bodega Aurrera, Soriana and Walmart.

The company founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, which has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1972, stands out by maintaining the motto of ‘Together every day’, as it provides a wide variety of services, since they offer a wide range of merchandise.

The Walmart de México y Centroamérica corporate brand offers the following services:

Clothes for the whole family

Food products

specialty footwear

Cash and carry

warehouse clubs

discount department store

discount stores

hypermarkets

supercenters

Superstores

supermarkets

