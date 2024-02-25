When looking for a new screen that stands out for its quality, the Samsung brand stands out as one of the most recognized and appreciated worldwide. Within its extensive catalogue, The 55-inch screen has gained great popularity, being one of the most requested models.

On this occasion, Walmart and Elektraowned by Salinas Pliego, face a competition to offer the 55-inch Samsung Crystal UHD AU7095 display at the most attractive price, Therefore, in addition to telling you the cost in these stores, payment flexibilities, also the features of this Smart TV.

This television model has conquered the market thanks to its combination of high-quality features, connectivity versatility and a price that adapts to various budgets. Demand for this display has led Walmart and Elektra to launch competitive offers to attract consumers.

Elektra price of Samsung 55 Inch UHD Smart LED screen UN55CU7000FXZX

The department store owned by the magnate president of TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, offers this model with a price of $14,999 as it is on sale. You can purchase it for $8,999 or $145 per week with Elektra Credit.

Walmart price of Samsung 55 Inch UHD Smart LED screen UN55CU7000FXZX

With an initial cost of $12,999 since it is on sale, you can buy it in cash for $7,990 or up to 20 months without interest for $399.50 because the chain that operates discount stores wants you to take advantage of this opportunity to renew your entertainment room.

Both stores, Walmart and Elektra, offer significant discounts on this screen, but the final choice will depend on your preferences. Therefore, we will tell you everything you need to know about the specifications of this Samsung brand screen.

Features of the 55-inch Samsung Crystal UHD AU7095 display

⦿ Resolution: 3840 x 2160 for a realistic 4K UHD experience.

⦿ Crystal Processor 4K for accurate colors and optimized contrast.

⦿ Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS) for realistic 3D sound.

⦿ 4K Ultra HD images with fine details and vivid colors.

⦿ Multi View to replicate the cell phone screen on the television.

⦿ HDR to appreciate every detail in dark or bright scenes.

⦿ SmartThings to control smart devices from the screen.

⦿ LED display for the perfect image with low power consumption.

⦿ Motion Xcelerator for smooth, stutter-free images.

⦿ It is compatible with sound bars and Bluetooth speakers, has Game Mode for an optimal gaming experience and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.