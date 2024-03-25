Walmart de Mexico and Central America has taken a step forward in the world of financial services with the launch of Cashi, a digital wallet that promises to revolutionize the way users manage their money, in order to compete with banks and even convenience stores. like Oxxo.

Since its founding in 2000, Walmart de México y Centroamérica has stood out not only for offering a wide variety of products, but also for its constant search for strategies for the future. With the vision of being much more than a chain of stores, the company has set out to offer financial services that provide comfort and flexibility to its clients.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

During the Walmex Day, Walmart knowing that financial services not only attract more customersbut also provide flexibility in paying as much as they want to pay, has launched its own debit card on the Cashi platform.

Do you find it difficult to save? Cashi is a digital wallet that promises to transform the way users manage their moneyusers will be able to make deposits of up to 24,000 Mexican pesos per month and receive and send transfers to any bank, thus competing with physical and digital debit cards from traditional banks.

The inclusion of Cashi in the Walmart ecosystem not only expands the company's range of financial services, but also places it in direct competition with banks and Fintech companies in Mexico. This strategic move challenges even the giant Oxxo, consolidating itself as a solid alternative in the financial market.

What does Cashi offer?

With the mobile application that helps customers save money and live better, Walmart seeks to offer a complete financial experience to its customers, providing them with facilities to make payments inside and outside the Walmart network, taking advantage of exclusive promotions within the application. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to becoming a one-stop shop for its customers, offering solutions that simplify their daily lives.

The company plans to continue integrating its ecosystem to offer a comprehensive experience to its customers, including the possibility of acquiring a physical or digital debit card, facilitating withdrawals and deposits in stores and ATMs, as well as receiving digital remittances.

With Cashi, customers can load cash to their app from any Walmart, Bodega Aurrera, Walmart Express or Sam's Club store. They can also pay online and access thousands of services, easily and safely from anywhere, you can also find monthly promotions and control your expenses by receiving receipts from your cell phone.