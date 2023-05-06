Given the interannual inflation rate of 7.91% that began as of this 2023, being the highest since 2001, it has caused Mexicans to seek offers, promotions, and discounts to be able to obtain the basic basket of food, likewise, customers and Brand employees have become a trend for revealing business secrets, this time a consumer talked about what Walmart hides and will surely help you save.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the Walmart client exhibited one of the secrets that the brand best hides, because consumers look for the best offer before buying to combat the increase in the cost of living as a result of inflation. .

The user identified as @sassysofy, in a video revealed: “Best tip for Walmart, this means it’s on sale, it’s some kind of code for a super discount.”

Although there are brands that place discounts to attract more people and beat their competition in the market, others have secrets in the sector, since each one is managed with its own marketing and advertising strategy.

Sassysofy confessed that he asked an employee about an offer, since he saw a product that ended in ‘.03’, and seeing its price on the barcode, he realized the great discount that the article had.

Walmart Clearance

Walmart, the multinational corporation of stores of American origin, by operating chains of discount department stores and warehouse clubs, it is common to find it trending on digital platforms, since bargain hunters seek the lowest prices of products in supermarkets, stores department stores and all businesses that place accessible items and satisfy the customer’s need.

When looking for ‘discounts’, many resort to the tempting sales of large stores, although experts advise that it is better to check the quality of the product than the price.

The company with headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, United States, whose president is Doug McMillon, places offers, promotions, discounts, auctions, rebates, and liquidations, one of the most famous are those that its price tags have the endings ’01’, 02′, and ’03’.

Although for some it is a popular trick to find discounts, the reality is that they use the aforementioned cents as a marketing strategy, focused on inventories.

.03 First settlement

.02 Second settlement

01 Third settlement