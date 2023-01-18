The story of Warren Mirior, a 82 year old cashier In recent weeks, a viral story has become, since Internet users helped him due to his financial situation, getting fulfill a dream, pay for your house, all thanks to TikTok.

On a normal day for grandpa working at the Walmart company, he did not imagine that they would give him the great news that thanks to users of the GoFundMe collective financing platform in the company of TikTok members, they could help him retire and travel with his children.

Warren Marion, thanks to going viral on the Internet, there were many who showed solidarity, so the veteran care of the United States Navy, managed to finish paying for his house.

The initiative was from the GoFundMe owner who upon seeing the 82-year-old Walmart cashier decided to help him, since he saw that the elderly man worked up to 9 hours, to be able to settle all your debts.

Entrepreneur Rory McCarty, so he could fulfill his dreams, “I was shopping at Walmart the other day and was served by an 82-year-old man named Butch. As a business owner and knowing how difficult it has been trying to find good help for my business, I was astonished to see this little older man still working up to nine hour shifts.”.

On January 8, through the TikTok social network account, @bug_boys, it was shown during the video that they gave the donation to grandpa, “Unbelievable that people continue to donandeither. Almost another $10,000 (dollars) the last 2 days. Looks like I’ll have to present him with another check.”

Although it is not the first time that the company seeks to show solidarity with people in need, since they show their fatigue and effort with which they fight every day.