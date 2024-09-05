When we think about renovating our dining room, it is essential to consider various factors that influence the choice of quality furniture, especially in terms of materials and economy. The material of a piece of furniture determines its durability, strength and appearance; while a smart investment ensures the best value for money and long-term satisfaction.



Renew your dining room with the Jaíne Dining Set from Madesa and create a cozy and elegant environment where you can enjoy unforgettable moments with your family and friends thanks to this piece of furniture that, when on sale, previously had a price of $10,559 and is currently priced at $6,399 pesos. In addition, Enjoy 12 months of interest-free payment on $533.25 on your purchase, an excellent option to take care of your finances without sacrificing quality or style.

Now, with Walmart’s offer, you can get the Jaíne Dining Set from Madesa, an option that balances aesthetics, quality and economy, ideal for transforming your space with elegance and functionality, since the American chain stands out by offering furniture for every space and with a variety of styles for every taste.

The Jaíne Dining Set by Madesa offers a perfect combination of style and durability. This dining set features a high-quality wooden table, with structural legs that provide a firm and secure base, while its sturdy countertop conveys a feeling of solidity and elegance. Below we present all the details that you should know so that you can decide if it is the option you are looking for to remodel your living room or to become independent.

What are its characteristics:

◉ The six chairs included are made of MDF/MDP, with a backrest in Cream paint and seats upholstered in beige synthetic fabric, a soft-touch material that complements any decor.

◉ The set features a high-resistance Polyester paint finish, providing additional protection against the effects of alcohol, water and heat, ensuring the longevity of the furniture.

Set specifications:

Table:

◉ Length: 136 cm

◉ Width: 75 cm

◉ Height: 76 cm

Chairs:

◉ Height: 98 cm

◉ Width: 40 cm

◉ Depth: 49 cm

◉ Material: MDP/MDF wood, upholstered in beige synthetic fabric

◉ Color: Brown/Cream/Synthetic Beige

◉ Includes: One rectangular table and six (6) chairs

◉ Protection: High resistance polyester paint.

◉ Assembly: Assembly service is not provided; manual and hardware included.

◉ Origin: Brazil.