Now more than having a smart cell phone, what users of new technologies require is to bring mobile data in this device to be always connected to the internet and, with it, have access to social networks and more.

In this sense, in recent times Walmart Baitthe telephone company of the multinational, has been giving people something to talk about due to its packages and prices that make you doubt whether or not to stay with Telcel and Movistar.

In this context, we will soon tell you how you can get the Walmart Bait chip paying only 90 pesos and receiving, in addition, 5 GB of internet to navigate on the cyber network.

Due to the greater opening of the telecommunications, internet and telephony market that has occurred in recent years in Mexico, users currently do not have to settle for the services offered by traditional telephone companies such as Telcel and Movistar.

Thus, nowadays there are multiple telephone options, as is the case of Bait from Walmart, OMV that offers packages with affordable prices that include GB, calls and messages.

In this case, according to what is referred to on the official website of Walmart Bait, To be able to have the SIM from the telephone company, you only need to buy, through the company’s official website, the chip, which arrives at your home after the transaction.

In this sense, for only 90 pesos, the user will receive the Walmart Bait chip, as well as 5 GB of internet to browse and social networks, as well as unlimited calls and messages for a period of 30 days.

It should be noted, meanwhile, that the person who wants to buy the Walmart Bait cell phone chip for 90 pesos that gives 5 GB of internet, can request advice via WhatsApp or callthis from the official website of the telephone company.

Finally, the following are the packages and prices that Walmart Bait handles (all include unlimited calls and messages):

My Bait $10: 100 MB and 200 MB in social networks with a price of 10 pesos and validity of 1 day.

MI Bait 20: 500 MB of internet and 500 MB of social networks at 20 pesos.

My Bait 30: 4 thousand MB of internet for 30 pesos valid for 3 days.

My Bait 50: 10 thousand MB with a cost of 50 pesos and a validity of 7 days.

My Bait 65: 10 thousand MB of internet and 10 thousand MB of social networks with a price of 65 pesos and a validity of 10 days.

My Bait 100: 20,000 MB of internet and social networks at a cost of 100 pesos and valid for 15 days.

My Bait 125: 20 thousand MB of internet and social networks with a price of 125 pesos and validity of 20 days.

My Bait 200: unlimited internet for 30 days.

My Bait 300: unlimited internet and with the ability to share WiFi without restrictions at a cost of 300 pesos and valid for 30 days.

