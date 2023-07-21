Thanks to the greater diversification of the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market, Mexican users currently have more and better companies, packages and prices for mobile telephone services.

In this sense, one of the telephone companies that has been giving a lot to talk about lately is Walmart’s Bait, OMV of the American multinationalThis is due to its plans and costs for smart cell phones.

Thus, to the joy of Mexican users, the walmart phone company It offers a super package that gives unlimited mobile internet for 30 days, highlighting the possibility of sharing the cybernetic network through mobile data.

As we mentioned before, due to the diversification of the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market in the Mexican Republic, nowadays Mexican users have a greater number of options for companies, plans and costs in telephone recharges.

And among the different packages that Walmart Bait offers is My Bait $300, which has a cost, as its name indicates, of 300 pesos, and gives unlimited calls, messages and social networks.

In addition to that, the plan MI Bait $300 from the OMV of the multinational Walmart grants free WiFi, since by purchasing the recharge of 300 pesos, the user will be able to share their mobile data, via WiFi, with other mobile devices, that is, a hotspot.

All in all, it should be said that My Bait $300 is not the only attractive package offered by Walmart’s Bait company for cell phones, but also offers the following mobile plans:

My Bait 10: 100 MB and 200 MB in social networks with a price of 10 pesos and validity of 1 day.

MI Bait 20: 500 MB of internet and 500 MB of social networks at 20 pesos.

My Bait 30: 4 thousand MB of internet for 30 pesos valid for 3 days.

My Bait 50: 10 thousand MB with a cost of 50 pesos and a validity of 7 days.

My Bait 65: 10 thousand MB of internet and 10 thousand MB of social networks with a price of 65 pesos and a validity of 10 days.

My Bait 100: 20,000 MB of internet and social networks at a cost of 100 pesos and valid for 15 days.

My Bait 125: 20 thousand MB of internet and social networks with a price of 125 pesos and validity of 20 days.

My Bait 200: unlimited internet for 30 days.

My Bait 300: unlimited internet and with the ability to share WiFi without restrictions at a cost of 300 pesos and valid for 30 days.

