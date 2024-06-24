Are you a video game lover, are you looking for the perfect gift for a gamer or do you want to enter this world during the summer holidays? Walmart has launched a spectacular offer on the Nintendo Switch OLED console cheaper than Elektra, offering a lower price than Elektra, know its features and economic flexibilities to get a next-generation console and enjoy your favorite games with the best image and sound quality

At Walmart, you can find the White OLED Model Nintendo Switch Console for an incredible price of $4,482.00. Additionally, to facilitate your purchase, Walmart offers the option to pay in up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $589.70, which makes purchasing this console more affordable during the holiday season.

Nintendo Switch OLED specifications at Walmart

◉ 7-inch (17.78 cm) OLED screen: Enjoy bright colors and sharp contrasts on a screen that makes colors more intense.

◉ Adjustable Stand: Adjust the stand to find the best viewing angle in semi-portable mode.

◉ LAN port: When playing in TV mode, connect to the internet using the LAN port located on the base.

◉ Internal Storage: Save games on your console with 64 GB of internal storage.

◉ Superior Audio: Enjoy improved audio in portable and semi-portable modes with the console speakers.

Details:

◉ Color: White

◉ Contents: 1 Console, 1 right Joy-Con, 1 left Joy-Con, 2 Joy-Con straps, 1 dock, 1 USB cable, 1 HDMI cable.

◉ Age: E (All Ages)

◉ Dimensions: Height 25.95 cm, Width 20.95 cm, Depth 9.98 cm

◉ Weight: 1.51kg

◉ Model: HEG-SKA-AAA

◉ Internal Memory: 64 GB

◉ Warranty: 12 months direct with the supplier (only for products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera).

◉ Classification: B (Over 12 years old)

◉ Ports: 1 USB, 1 HDMI, 1 LAN

On the other hand, the department store owned by Salinas Pliego, Elektra sells the Nintendo Switch OLED Console with White Joy-Con at a starting price of $9,299, now reduced to $6,999. The retailer also offers the option to pay in up to 12 interest-free monthly payments and an option of $113 pesos per week.

Specifications of the Nintendo Switch OLED at Elektra

◉ OLED screen: Bright colors and defined contrasts.

◉ LAN port: Connect to the internet while playing in TV mode.

◉ Internal Storage: 64 GB to save your progress.

◉ Compatibility: Compatible with all Joy-Con controls and Nintendo Switch programs.

◉ Adjustable Stand: Find the perfect viewing angle.

◉ Improved Audio: Console speakers with improved audio in portable and semi-portable modes.