Walmart of Mexico and Central America has announced a great investment in Nuevo León by the year 2023, which exceeds 1,800 million pesoswith the opening of 22 new stores in different formats in the state. These openings will generate more than a thousand direct and 240 indirect jobs in the region.

Bodega Aurrerá in Tesla: new store with more than 18,800 products

Among the new stores that will be opened is the Bodega Aurrerá in Tesla, which will have more than 18,800 products. This opening represents a great boost for the supermarket chain in the region and for the state of Nuevo León.

Walmart’s historic investment in Nuevo León

Since its arrival in the state of Nuevo León more than 30 years ago, Walmart de México y Centroamérica has invested approximately 16.8 billion pesos in the region, which represents a historic investment in the state. With the opening of the Aurrerá Santa Anita Cadereyta Winery, the company will have 349 units in the state of Nuevo León.

Boost to omnichannel in new stores

To remain competitive in the market, Walmart de México y Centroamérica has announced that the new stores will have a robust omnichannel proposal so that customers make their purchases when and how they want, through the Despensa a tu Casa service, which enables deliveries to address in less than 24 hours. The Pickup service in the store will also be offered, in addition to the well-known self-payment boxes, with which each customer scans their products and makes their payment independently.

Presentation of plans on the twentieth anniversary of the Monterrey Distribution Center

The presentation of Walmart’s growth plans in Nuevo León took place within the framework of the twentieth anniversary of its Distribution Center in Monterrey. Various authorities were present at the event, such as the Governor of the State of Nuevo León, Samuel García Sepúlveda, and the Senator of the Mexican Republic, Víctor Fuentes Solís, among others.