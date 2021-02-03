If you have been watching the news, you will know that a group of independent investors, grouped in one of the many forums of Reddit, caused the actions of GameStop, AMC and other companies went up incredibly.

All due to a series of short-term sales and long-term purchases. That caused the foundations of Wall street shake completely. But what they may not know is that someone from Mexico had a lot to do with it.

WallStreetBets was founded by Jaime Rogozinski

Although not directly, it played a crucial role. The forum in question is that of WallStreetBets, which was created in 2012, and its founder was the Mexican Jaime Rogozinski, aka Jartek.

I wanted to create a space where everyone contributed ideas to invest, and bring together those who were not initially attracted to finance. This is how the information began to flow, and the forum members realized how to take advantage of the hazardous stock market.

Confirmed movie, series and even books of the GameStop and Wall Street case

Not even Rogozinski he imagined what would happen years later, since he left this community in April 2020. The reason for leaving WallStreetBets it was that he wanted to take advantage of what he had learned, and wrote a book.

This one is named How Boomers Made the World’s Biggest Casino for Millennials. It seems that this idea did not sit well with the other members of the forum, and they expelled him. That was how it had nothing to do with what happened.

GameStop increased its shares and AMC was saved

When he witnessed the panic in Wall street, Jartek commented ‘It’s a bit like watching one of those horror movies where you appreciate the bad guy slowly walking up the stairs’.

To the above, he added ‘you see this train accident happening in real time’. He is currently 39 years old, lives in Mexico City, married with two children. The most notorious case of the influence of the group was what happened with GameStop, whose actions varied wildly.

It increased 18% on Monday, 115% on Tuesday and up to 135% on Wednesday, to top it off with 50% on Friday. But not only this company saw increases.

Also the chain of cinemas AMC, that he had a huge debt and that he took the opportunity to pay it off on time. While Jaime Rogozinski He was not among those responsible for what happened a few days ago, if he had not founded the forum, it would never have happened. It would not hurt to follow his next steps.

In a recent article, Jartek commented that what the group meeting in WallStreetBets was what another grouping, Occupy Wall Street, never could do. Only he did it from a completely different angle, and much more devastating.

Source.



