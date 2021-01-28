WallStreetBets is one of the sub-forums that the Reddit news aggregator has and is defined as “A place to earn money and have fun while doing it”. A site specialized in economic news and stock investments where you can find any type of information, official or unofficial, and any type of character.

Little known among the general public, although it claims to have millions of users (there are no concrete figures), this week it has jumped to the world media when a army of traders began massively buying shares of GameStop and forced large groups of investors who had open short (bearish) positions to hedge positions. A chain reaction that led to a spectacular rise in the share price to near $ 360 and multi-million dollar losses for bear funds.

The case has been defined as the biblical battle of David against Goliath and there is something of that in the matter. “WallStreetBets is bringing Wall Street down on its own. Power to the bloody people. I am very proud of all of you illiterate retards »commented one of the promoters of this revolution of small investors when analyzing the loss of 6,000 million dollars in a single day of investment funds that had open short positions. Funds such as Citron and Melvin Capital have recognized losses of 100% of their short positions.

The result is that GameStop has been triggered in a Irrational stock market rise that does not correspond to your current business situation. In fact, the one that was a large retailer for the sale, rental and exchange of video games, consoles and accessories, is at a critical point in the face of changes in the industry and the transition from the physical model in the consumption of content in favor of models digital, cloud and streaming.

GameStop shares are expected to decline again. It is not the first time that bear funds have destroyed thousands of retailers and although this time the omelette has been turned around, the case is not over. Keep in mind that for every short position that is closed and the equity loan is paid back, there is demand from new short sellers seeking to capitalize on a potential drop (assuming it will drop) in the price of the shares that have skyrocketed. too fast.

WallStreetBets targets Nokia, BlackBerry and others

Nokia, BlackBerry, AMC or Blockbuster are repeating the GameStop phenomenon. Companies with business or financial problems where professional funds have opted for short positions and are now recording unusual highs as thousands of small investors buy stocks following recommendations made on sites like WallStreetBets.

The method is repeated. The funds are forced to cover positions and the value of the share rises strongly. Nokia and BlacBerry above 40% and another like Blockbuster, has risen 180% although it is practically bankrupt.

Cinema chain AMC is up 300% and of the 10 stocks with the highest short positions (as a percentage of shares available for trading), eight of them posted double-digit percentage gains yesterday, including FuboTV, Tanger Factory Outlets and Tootsie Roll Industries. The 20 companies with the most short positions in the Russel 2000 index accumulate an average increase of 60% this year.

The rebellion of the little ones will continue. Amateur stock traders who by the thousands put down the bearish positions of influential funds, inflate prices and cause huge losses among professionals. It’s not that someone doesn’t deserve it …

Of course, if you are a small investor who joins the army of traders that WallStreetBets promotes, we recommend you extreme caution. This is a casino and you know who ends up winning. They say that the forces that drive the prices of financial assets are a combination of fundamentals and psychology. This exerts a massive influence at specific moments, but the former prevail over time to determine the value. These artificially inflated values ​​will eventually collapse and many small retailers will “lose to shame.” Watch out!

Beyond the stock market, Reddit experienced a site crash yesterday that is suspected of being caused by the avalanche of users trying to access the WallStreetBets sub-forum after the GameStop case went viral around the world.