The finance portal celebrates its 15th anniversary on Monday, February 22nd. There have been many ups and downs since the IPO in 2006. But the best is still to come for investors. From Lars Winter

A.hen André Kolbinger sniffed the stock market for the first time and speculated in stocks, he was just 16 years old. It is the time shortly after the fall of the Wall, and the native East German is enjoying rising exchange rates and large numbers. It quickly becomes clear to him what his professional career will look like later. “I’m doing something with the bank and the stock exchange,” predicts Kolbinger.

At the age of 23, he finally inspired a bank employee friend and an intern at a brokerage company for his idea of ​​setting up his own finance portal. Stock market news, courses and brief analyzes should be included, freely accessible to everyone. “That didn’t exist back then,” Kolbinger told BÖRSE ONLINE.

The three young entrepreneurs scrape together almost 30,000 marks in start-up capital and move into a 25-square-meter office in Düsseldorf in January 1998 with a programmer, two televisions, a satellite system and five computers. “My brother helped us with the wiring,” recalls the young stockbroker. The parents also support the project. It is the hour of birth of Wall Street Online.

Stock exchange expertise for over 30 years More topics, strategies, tips and recommendations from the pros every week. Subscribe to BÖRSE ONLINE now! To our offers

Three years later, Kolbinger employs over 100 people. The direct banks Consors and Comdirect bought content for their website from him. Thanks to a cooperation with SEB Bank, it was possible to order shares directly via Wallstreet Online. In chats and forums, which are still the heart of the finance portal today, thousands of users exchanged gossip and trends in the stock market every day.

Delayed IPO

In 2001 Kolbinger wants to list Wall Street Online on the stock exchange. But the market environment had become difficult, the technology bubble on the Neuer Markt had burst, and share prices fell sharply. It was the beginning of the end for the Neuer Markt. It wasn’t the end of Wall Street Online. However, the planned IPO was delayed by a few years. It was not until February 22, 2006 that the finance portal finally ventured out onto the floor.

In the years that followed, the company and its shareholders went through ups and downs. The mood of optimism in the years after the Neuer Markt was followed by the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 and with it another crash. After that, the atmosphere of optimism set in again, which – only interrupted by the brief corona crash – has practically continued to this day.

In the meantime, there is no longer a mood of optimism in the financial markets, but in many places already a gold rush mood. Thanks to the persistently low interest rates, stock markets around the world are trading at record levels. In some areas, such as hydrogen stocks or cryptocurrencies, euphoria and price jumps are sometimes so great that experienced stockbrokers remember the time of the overheated New Market more and more often. The new stock market hype is now bringing up a lot of newcomers.

Young and often inexperienced investors are finding ever more pleasure in stock trading. They trade shares through new direct banks and neo brokers such as Robinhood or Trade Republic, sometimes without a hitch, and drive prices to previously unimagined heights, such as the latest price capers around the Game stop-Share show. The friendly stock market environment and the new appetite of investors also play into Wall Street Online’s cards.

Change to an online broker

The company is no longer a pure finance portal, but has adapted to the new market conditions. “In the past 15 years we have implemented a change in three steps,” says Kolbinger. Wallstreet Online has developed from a pure online community via one of the broadest-reaching, publisher-independent finance portals to a high-margin online broker. This means the Smartbroker, the new subsidiary of Wallstreet Online. Business is booming for her. As strong as the numbers of the competitors Flatexdegiro or Long & Black failed, the brokerage of Wallstreet Online should present itself. It will deliver strong year-end 2020 figures with high customer profits and trading figures and should also show high growth in January 2021, according to industry circles. Marius Fuhrberg, analyst at Warburg Research, estimates that the number of customers of the Smartbroker will almost double in the current year to around 160,000 customers compared to the previous year, and that again by 2024. If you were to rate each customer conservatively at 2000 euros, Wallstreet Online would then be worth more than 600 million euros.

If you add the platform business, which is also doing well, and the increasing advertising revenues, a valuation of billions in the medium term is conceivable. The marketing costs for new customers will initially reduce the margin and the result somewhat, but from 2022 and in the following years, the smart broker could become a real growth driver thanks to high economies of scale and margins of around 50 percent.

Company founder and major shareholder Kolbinger is looking to the future with optimism: “In ten years, Wallstreet Online will be the largest and most important online broker in Germany.” If Kolbinger is correct with this prophecy, the share will then probably be quoted in completely different price regions.