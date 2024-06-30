Juarez City.- Some walls of a warehouse caught fire this afternoon, Civil Protection personnel reported.
The accident occurred on Roberto Fierro Street and the Pan-American Highway in the Airport Industrial Park.
Fire department personnel went to the scene to put out the fire; no injuries were reported since the place was alone.
According to the firefighters who attended, it will be through an expert report that it will be determined how the fire started.
