The towns of Mutange, Pinheiro, Bom Parto, Bebedouro and Farol were evacuated due to the risk of collapse

The houses that used to house entire families in deactivated neighborhoods in Maceió (AL) now have only vegetation as a resident: vines grow from the cracks and cover walls, walls, panels and coverings. . Signs of the announced tragedy began in February 2018, after heavy summer rains. The first cracks were identified in homes and public roads in Pinheiro, but, as we already know, this would not be an isolated case.

A study carried out by the Geological Survey of Brazil, linked to the federal government, investigated the causes of soil movement in part of Maceió, where rock salt had been explored underground for more than 40 years.

In 2019, those who lived in the neighborhoods around Laguna Mundaú began to be removed from the region due to the risk of collapse. Since then, the risk of ground subsidence has included Mutange, Pinheiro, Bom Parto, Bebedouro and Farol. The latter was partially affected, but enough to force the only public psychiatric hospital in Alagoas to change location.



In the affected areas, the impression is that the former residents took what they gave. Almost 60,000 residents and businesses had to abandon their homes and businesses in 5 neighborhoods condemned to extinction due to mining activity.

Entire houses and buildings were surrounded by zinc siding, doors and windows sealed with bricks and cement, walls marked in red and with Civil Defense signs posted, indicating that the property is condemned. The scenario adds to the escape route signs spread across the region.



Monitoring

After the completion of studies by the Geological Survey of Brazil, in 2019, rock salt exploration activities were halted. In the same year, emergency actions were implemented in Pinheiro and a monitoring service was installed, under the coordination of the Civil Defense of Maceió. Since then, monitoring of the region has been carried out daily and uninterruptedly.

Recently, with the collapse of part of mine 18, in Laguna Mundaú, one of the pieces of equipment was lost. The institution stated, in a statement, that new equipment has already been provided and installed and that in around 10 days it will be able to measure soil movement accurately. Meanwhile, the site is being monitored by other measuring instruments.



Agreements

Since 2019, 5 repair and indemnity agreements have been signed between the mining company Braskem and the City of Maceió. These agreements, however, are being questioned in court.

The Attorney General of the State of Alagoas filed a lawsuit with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to question some clauses of the pacts. The claim of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precepts, the ADPF, wants to ensure that the mining company is punished for environmental crimes.

However, according to the prosecutor's office, the way in which the pact was signed benefits and brings financial gains to Braskem, as in the future it will have the right to ownership of the economic exploration of the entire area that was expropriated due to the impacts of ore extraction. rock salt.



The prosecutor's office also requests that the clauses that gave Braskem unrestricted discharge and that authorize the transfer of ownership of public and private properties to the mining company be declared unconstitutional as a compensatory measure for any compensation paid to the victims.

In a statement, Braskem said that it signed 5 agreements with federal, state and municipal authorities that are being fully complied with. The mining company also said that all of them were the result of extensive discussion, based on technical data, have legal support and were approved in court. And that will only appear in the case records when notified.

