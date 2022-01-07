Home page politics

Boris Johnson is said to have financed his apartment on Downing Street with party donations. (Archive image) © WIktor Szymanowicz / Imago

There is new trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Details of the questionable financing of the luxury renovation in Downing Street are causing serious allegations.

London – Great Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under fire: A bizarre speech about Peppa Pig and Lenin, pictures of a lockdown party and poor corona management are causing criticism from all sides. Now there are also allegations of corruption against Johnson: Because of the luxurious renovation of his official apartment in London’s Downing Street, the prime minister had to put up with allegations of corruption.

Corruption allegations against Boris Johnson: renovation through party donations

The ball got started with the publication of a series of WhatsApp messages between Johnson and wealthy party donor David Brownlow. Accordingly, Johnson is said to have asked in the November 2020 text messages for the release of funds for the renovation. “I’m afraid parts of our apartment are still a bit of a dump,” wrote Johnson to the entrepreneur, who also sits in the upper house for the Conservatives.

In return, it seems, he promised to advance a project favored by Brownlow – a major event entitled “Great Exhibition 2.0”. Just weeks later, then-UK Secretary of Culture, Oliver Dowden, met with Brownlow to discuss the matter.

Boris Johnson under pressure for home renovation: “Corruption, plain and simple”

“It looks like Lord Brownlow had access to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture because he paid for their luxury renovation. It’s pretty incredible that Boris Johnson didn’t know who was paying for the luxury home renovation. If that is the case, then it is simply a question of corruption, ”said Vice-Leader of the opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner.

The 57-year-old reportedly had his apartment completely rebuilt and decorated for around £ 112,000. The new gold-plated wallpapers at a price of 840 pounds (around 1000 euros) per roll are said to have fallen off the wall soon. The scandal is therefore also referred to as “Wallpapergate” in the British press.

British heads of government can only claim up to £ 30,000 (€ 36,000) in public money annually for renovation work. Johnson had asked Brownlow to set up a foundation that would provide the funding, but the plans came to nothing. Johnson claims not to have known about this at first.

Investigation Defends Johnson – Complaint for concealing chat

Who exactly paid for the luxury conversion has already been the subject of several studies. As it turned out, the money came largely from Brownlow himself. The UK Electoral Commission fined the Tory party £ 20,000 for an improperly declared donation by Brownlow. It was only when the financing hit the headlines that Johnson reached into his pocket and paid for the renovation himself afterwards.

An internal investigation had confirmed Johnson to have acted unwise, but not in contravention of the code of conduct for ministers. However, the prime minister subsequently received a reprimand because he had not made the WhatsApp messages available. Their existence only came to light after the election commission’s investigation. Johnson had protested that he had no access to his old device and the messages because of a new cell phone. An explanation that made for snappy comments. (dpa / sf)