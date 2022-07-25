A new report from the MIT Technology Review shed light on the staggering popularity of Wallpaper Engine, an app that allows you to create, browse and share Windows desktop wallpapers. It turns out it’s a clever way for Chinese Steam users to get around their country’s ban on online pornography.

By browsing the shop page, we can see that the app has an “extremely positive” user review rating of 98% and nearly half a million reviews in total.

The report’s author spoke to Cui Jianyi, a Chinese reporter who reviewed Wallpaper Engine in 2020 and found that this app contains “hentai anime, Donald Trump memes, and even pirated copies of Hollywood movies.” In other words, it appears that Wallpaper Engine has become an ad hoc version of The Pirate Bay, providing users with easy and relatively safe access to a smorgasbord of illicit material.

The original report estimates that up to 40% of Wallpaper Engine users are from China, where adult content is severely limited. The Chinese government has shut down thousands of pornographic websites in the past few years alone. It’s an environment that requires a certain level of ingenuity among anyone who wants to access pornography and means that Steam’s “gray area” status on the Chinese Internet is very useful.

However, this app and Steam in general could say goodbye to the Chinese market in the future. MIT Technology Review notes that Niko Partners has increased the risk of a Steam ban in China to “high”. The Chinese government, meanwhile, is unlikely to drop its campaign to crack down on Internet pornography, and it seems a matter of time before someone in the Cyberspace Administration Agency wonders why Wallpaper Engine is such a hit among Chinese users.

Source: GamesRadar