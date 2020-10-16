Until now, it was the only French territory still spared by the Covid-19: Wallis and Futuna experienced this Friday, October 16, a first positive case, in a passenger from France. This first case provokes the anger of a collective which decided to block the Wallis airport.

Overseas the 1st

Wallis and Futuna, the last French territory so far spared by the Covid-19 pandemic, is experiencing its first positive case this Friday, October 16. This is a passenger from hexagonal France. Arrived on October 3 in Wallis, he was, like all the new arrivals, in his fortnight in a hotel establishment. For these passengers, screening tests are systematically performed at the end of the period of administrative segregation. It was then that the test came back positive.

Asymptomatic patient

Although asymptomatic, the passenger was transferred to the Wallis hospital, to be isolated, as provided for in the health protocol in force in the Pacific region. The 48 other passengers who arrived in Wallis at the same time will be confined for eight additional days as a precaution. This first positive case is causing concern among the population, and in particular in the two hotel establishments which welcome passengers in fourteen.

The report from Wallis and Futuna the 1st:

Airport blockade

Friday evening, a “Collective of the interests of the people” decided to block Wallis airport to denounce the arrival of the coronavirus on the island. Asked a few hours earlier, when the rumor of blockage was already circulating, the prefect of Wallis and Futuna, Thierry Queffelec, currently traveling in New Caledonia, explained that this blockage made no sense: “block why? To show that we are afraid, that we do not have self-confidence (…) Some like to agitate, to make noise (…) To create panic, it is not correct, it is a lack courtesy and intelligenceListen to his intervention on Wallis and Futuna the 1st: