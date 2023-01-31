Waller will be the new DC TV Series which will represent a Spin-Off dedicated to the director of theARGUS founder of suicide squad: working on the project there Jeremy Carver already busy with Doom Patrol.

The series will be a sort of glue between Peacemakers and the continuation of the latter starring John Cena, which, however, it seems could “take some time before arrival” according to Safran CO-CEO of the DCU project.

This series will take place between Peacemaker Season 1 and Season 2

Said the manager who then immediately received a response from the colleague and Co-CEO James Gunn:

“Why I don’t have time to do Peacemaker Season 2”

It is not clear when the TV series will take shape and be offered to the general public, much less when we could expect it in Italy, not to mention the reference platform given that the first series of Peacemakers it is exclusive Tim Vision in our country. We hope the series comes out soon and that we won’t have to wait another year before the US release which seems to resolve itself by the end of 2023 anyway. Realistically we could expect Waller by the end of this year or early at the latest of 2024, we will see what will happen and above all where.