María, a Wallapop user who has sold more than 300 items.

Most users sell on Wallapop, the popular second-hand platform, what they have to spare. But also super sellers, whose profiles show that they have closed more than 300, 500 or 800 sales. Who sells so much? And where do they get so many articles? Until a few years ago, the second-hand market in Spain was a minority. He lived secluded in flea markets or relegated to certain categories, such as cars. But in the last decade it has resurfaced thanks to the Internet and, more specifically, to applications. More than 90% of people under the age of 35 have used digital trading platforms, according to a 2019 OCU report, which also stated that Wallapop is the platform preferred by users.

The OCU indicates which are the categories that move the most in second hand. Electronics go first. Furniture and household items follow and then there are clothes. On Esther’s profile, who has sold over 850 items on Wallapop, you can find a representation of all of them and many more. There are jackets, glasses, a sofa, books, a salt shaker, a vintage ColaCao box, toys, a wheelchair, glasses or a key ring from Expo 92 in Seville.

“I start to see what is not worth my home and I start posting ads,” says the user, 51, who has been in Wallapop the last three. “You go to your mother’s house and you ask ‘Mom, do you want this here? Right? Well, I’ll take it, ”he says. “You rescue things from your mother’s house, from your in-laws. And of course, of the children. Before you gave away everything, the car, the crib. Now you’re trying to get something out. ” Esther affirms that more than making money, she seeks to get rid of what is left over. “Wallapop is to get things off you,” he emphasizes. Although she, who works in import-export with China, the sale comes as a hobby and profession.

Something similar happens to Danny, who mainly sells Apple products. It was commercial in its country of origin, Russia, where it also began to sell on second-hand pages, such as Aviita and Yula. Now, based in Barcelona, ​​he has used platforms such as eBay or Milanuncios.

He first entered Wallapop five years ago, but started posting ads two years ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 200 products sold and at the moment has another 150 items for sale. “I have a friend who does computer repairs and he gives me some cheap products. I buy them in packs and then I resell them ”, explains Danny, who is 35 years old and works in the audiovisual sector. Why bother to sell on Wallapop? He claims that he does it as a hobby.

The company recognizes the value of these super sellers, but he clarifies that they do not receive any different treatment “They are part of the essential part of the Wallapop community, as are professional sellers or individuals who do not have as much sales volume,” says a Wallapop spokesperson.

María, from Bilbao, had her own reasons to start. Your account is called my dress explodes. And it was literal, as he admits: “There came a time when I had clothes hanging on the curtain rods in the rooms because they no longer fit in the closets.” He decided to clean up and Wallapop became the right tool. Later he would use other platforms, such as Vinted, also second-hand. It started selling in 2017 and has already placed more than 300 items. “I no longer buy a quarter as before,” he says. But he still has ammo to sell. “You are accumulating many things that you do not wear or that you have put them on only once and you are not going to put them on again,” he explains.

Clothing is one of the categories that grows the most in the second hand. The value of its market is estimated at 28,000 million dollars worldwide, but it will reach 64,000 million in five years, according to a study by ThredUp, a specific platform for the sale of used garments. The estimates in this report suggest that in 2029 second-hand clothing will occupy 19% of our closets (in 2009 it was only 3%).

An extra but not a job

María says that she filled the dressing room when she worked in clothing stores. From seeing that dress or that coat so much, someone was wearing it. Now what he has he accumulates in a spare room on his floor. In total and without much thought, he estimates that he will have entered between 2,000 and 2,500 euros for Wallapop. “You’re not going to get away with this when you are poor,” he says. “But it is an extra that you do not expect, that to have the clothes dead of laughter in the closet is a little money that I take out and it suits me”.

Danny makes about 10 sales a month, which can be around 300 or 400 euros. “But from there you have to deduct half,” he says. Well, first you have to buy the products from your friend’s repair shop. In any case, they are figures much higher than those of an occasional seller, who is the majority. In its report, the OCU pointed out that users sell an average of six items per year. The estimated average price per sale: 81 euros.

Esther also earns significantly more than average. He earns between 80 and 120 euros a month, according to his calculations. For her it is more about recycling, giving a second use to that object that you no longer use. She says that her fondness for buying and selling comes to her since she was little, from the neighborhood. He has lived in Barcelona for 15 years, but he is from Madrid, from Puerta de Toledo, a stone’s throw from the Rastro. “I loved going. He bought a lot of old things. I loved what vintage. Before you went to the Rastro and bought and sold; records or whatever ”.

Wallapop has made reuse one of its flags as a company. “Right now we are more aware than ever of the second-hand sustainable factor. A study carried out by Wallapop together with Ipsos indicated that two out of every three Spaniards are willing to ignore new objects in favor of buying second-hand or repairing what they already have ”, they point out from the company.

In her profile, Esther has more than 100 items for sale. Some friends even give her products to sell. They know that his profile moves more and a lot of people follow him. His trick to sell? “Put good prices, below market.” The objective, he repeats, is not to make money but to get rid of those things that are excess.

Your pricing policy matches that of Maria. “For someone in Wallapop to sell it to me at 50 euros while the store is at 55, I still prefer to go to the store,” says the woman from Bilbao, who has her own method of selling more. “At first I only took photos of the product. But people sent me messages to see how it looked, “he says. “Unless people already have the clothes listed in the store and know how it looks, it is difficult to sell them only with photos of the product. So I started taking pictures with my clothes on. ” In addition, Instagram was made and takes advantage of some of the images that he uploads to later dump them to Wallapop.

Danny’s tricks are “typical,” he emphasizes. “Restart the ad again or upload it again.” Although sometimes it goes a little further. “I have worked in programming before, with PHP and Python, and I know how the algorithms on these pages work. I put hashtags, which have more visibility, and I also put the text with errors, because people sometimes write badly and look for it like that ”. Even the spelling counts to sell more.

