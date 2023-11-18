Dubai (Etihad)

There is anticipation on Sunday to find out the identity of the champion of the fifteenth edition of the DB World Tour Championship, the final round of the “Race to Dubai” season, and it is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, at the Jumeirah Estates Golf Club in Dubai. With the participation of the top 50 players in the “Race to Dubai” ranking of the DB World Tour.

The fourth and final round today carries a lot of waiting, in light of the data that makes the competition open until the end, as the fierce race continues between the players, whether to win the title of the DB World Tour Championship, which has a financial prize of 10 million dollars, or to be in the top ten list of the “race” ranking. To Dubai,” at the end of the DB World Tour season, sharing additional prizes amounting to $5 million.

The third round, which was held yesterday, witnessed English player Matt Wallace writing history, after he achieved a record for the fewest number of strikes in one round throughout all editions of the tournament, by achieving 60 strikes at 12 strikes under par, advancing to the top of the standings with 16 strikes under par. .

The 32-year-old Englishman, who is currently ranked 48th in the “Race to Dubai” rankings, succeeded in outdoing himself, and after only recording 4 under par shots in the first two rounds, he achieved this record, benefiting from recording 9 “birdie” results, in the last round. Nine holes in a row in the third round, jumping from 21st place to first place.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood shared second place with a score of 15 strokes under par, after each of them achieved 6 strokes under par in the third round.

The Danish Jeff Vinther came in fourth place with 14 under-par strokes, after he scored 8 under-par strokes in the third round, while the Danish Nikolai Hougaard fell from first place to fifth place, after he only scored two under-par strokes in the third round, and the Scottish center is shared by Ion Ferguson, who He scored 8 under par in the round.

It seems that Spaniard John Rahm, the defending champion, initially dropped out of the race to retain the title, but he maintained his mathematical chances, after achieving 5 strokes under par in the second round, bringing his score to 11 strokes under par.

The performance of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who secured the crown of the season title of the DB World “Race to Dubai” tour, improved after he scored 7 strokes under par in the third round, bringing his score to 8 strokes under par, as he sought to finish the tournament in the best possible position.

On the other hand, Mike Brown won the Golf Tour Championship for People of Determination, after finishing the competition 3 strokes ahead of his closest competitor, Kip Boebert.