Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway for Oculus Quest 2 was presented with a trailer to the Future Games Show 2023. This is the latest tie-in based on the famous animated series, developed by Aardman and designed to offer a fun and engaging narrative experience.

In The Grand Getaway, the holidays are in sight for Wallace and Gromit: sun, sand and a chance to test their latest invention, the Auto-Caddy. But Wallace got the dates wrong: they must be across the country in just thirty minutes! There’s only one thing to do… they’ll take the Rocket. But a mess with the controls sends Wallace, Gromit and Auto-Caddy off course. Will it be a holiday to remember?

The Grand Getaway will launch on Meta Quest 2, the all-in-one VR headset, which will allow first-time users to walk, explore and put their hands (or paws!) into the world of Wallace & Gromit, and really part of the couple’s adventures.

The project is a co-production between Aardman and the award-winning VR experience creators Spheres and Gloomy Eyes, at Atlas V, in association with No Ghost in London and Albyon in Lyon. It is funded by Meta Quest.

Finbar Hawkins and Bram Ttwheam are co-directors for Aardman with support from Nick Park, creator of Wallace & Gromit, along with Merlin Crossingham, creative director of Wallace & Gromit. Ben Whitehead will still voice Wallace, as he did for previous Wallace & Gromit projects, following in the footsteps of the late Peter Sallis.