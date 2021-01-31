On Wall Street, the war raged this January between small private investors and 12-figure hedge funds. So far, success is on the side of young private players who have deprived professional players of billions of dollars. The company, at the expense of which the entire “banquet” is being held, has already introduced strict restrictions on the exchange game, but was forced to urgently borrow money and was subjected to a real defeat on social networks. However, private investors have already been compared with “supporters of white supremacy” who undermine US security. About unprecedented man-made shocks in the stock market – in the material of “Izvestia” …

Small – forward

A 1700% rise in shares of an ordinary and not very successful company in a matter of days, losses of billions of dollars and a war in social networks – this is the result of the concerted activity of small private investors in the stock market … Short positions on many types of stocks were not possible at all. The scandalous story attracted the attention of even President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell: it is possible that “organizational conclusions” will be made, limiting the work of small investors in the market.

All this became possible thanks to the startup, which at one time proposed the revolutionary idea of ​​involving people with any financial capabilities in the game on the stock market. Aptly named Robinhood was founded by Bulgarian Vlad Tenev and Indian-American Baiju Bhatt in 2013. The company offered its users brokerage services without the commission accepted in the usual brokerage practice. Additional services can be obtained for a small monthly fee. The company has relied on young millennial investors in its business strategy, and in 2015 the average age of Robinhood subscribers was 26. By 2020, the number of users reached 13 million, making the company one of the fastest growing businesses in the country.

The past year has been a great one for the American stock market. Major indices have repeatedly updated all-time highs, and investing in stocks has proven to be an incredibly profitable way to invest. … With many Americans out of work (but with envelopes of money allocated by the government as an economic incentive), an influx of massive investors into the stock market was inevitable. The total number of new investment accounts reached 10 million in a year, and free services have become especially popular.

On the social network Reddit, more and more subscribers were acquired by communities associated with the game on the exchange, the most famous of which is r / wallstreetbets (WSB). The members of the group negotiated investments in stocks that they felt were undervalued or simply potentially interesting. One such firm was GameStop, a chain of video game stores.

The once highly successful company has gone downhill over the past decade, largely due to the inability of management to effectively implement a new online business model. Its revenue fell from $ 9.5 billion in 2011 to just over $ 6 billion in 2020.

It is here that amateur investors have found their “gold mine”. In 2020, GameStop’s weighted average share price was around $ 7, but by the end of the year, it began to skyrocket. January was marked by an incredible rise in the company’s shares – its capitalization jumped from $ 1.3 billion to $ 28 billion (more than a good half of the firms from the S&P 500 index), and the cost of securities reached an incredible $ 483. Despite the fact that such growth was not justified by any fundamental indicators, many investors were able to earn good money on such a powerful rise.

David and Goliath

And here I found a scythe on a stone: amateurs at Robinhood faced hedge fund professionals who valued stocks based on objective data … This only provoked the WSB participants, many of whom began to bet against the pros on purpose. Among the main opponents of small private investors was the Melvin Capital fund, set up by experienced New York trader Gabe Plotkin. Since its opening in 2013, the fund has shown results significantly better than the market, growing by an average of 30% annually, and in 2020 it even gave a 1.5-fold return.

It is still unclear how Plotkin and his company made WSB angry. The trader is not a well-known figure outside of Wall Street. how notes Bloomberg, the inhabitants of the investment group on Reddit, most likely just found out where the fund opened especially many positions, and decided to take advantage of it. Melvin Capital and other professional market participants “short-cut” GameStop by amounts exceeding the value of the shares traded on the exchange. And short positions are generally more vulnerable to sharp fluctuations in quotations than long ones.

the effect “Short squeeze” punched a colossal hole in Melvin Capital’s finances. Within a couple of weeks, the fund lost 30% of its value and was forced to seek help from colleagues, including its former boss Steve Cohen. In total, he received $ 2.75 billion from them, which allowed the fund to avoid bankruptcy. Since the beginning of the month, Cohen’s own fund has lost 10-15% of its value, the loss of Dan Sandheim, who runs one of the most successful hedge funds of 2020, was 20%.

The confrontation became public, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) became interested in it. Concerted action in the stock market is not an offense, unlike, say, calls for a collective raid on banks. On the other hand, paying for posts on social networks with recommendations to buy or sell certain securities may already be out of the law. In any case, an investigation by the SEC will take many weeks, possibly months, while the situation unfolds rapidly.

Robinhood itself responded promptly: on Thursday, January 28, the platform limited trading in GameStop shares. This caused a violent reaction in social networks: users demanded to bring an intermediary to account, and some immediately applied to the court, considering this decision completely arbitrary and illegal. On January 29, it lifted the restrictions, which led to a fresh takeoff in the video game store chain, as well as several other popular WSB companies, including movie theater chain AMC.

A challenge to the world’s elites

The battle between Reddit investors and hedge funds has caught the attention of many people outside the stock market. For some reason, CNN senior editor Chris Chilizza compared amateur traders to radical supporters of ex-President Donald Trump – on the principle that both of them challenge the elites: political and financial, respectively. Other journalists likened investors to those who advocate “white supremacy” – they say, they went to storm Wall Street in the same way as the Trumpists stormed the Capitol.

Politicians also did not miss an opportunity to speak up: former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called on the SEC for tighter regulation of the stock market. However, she noted that it is a sin for representatives of large financial structures to complain about private traders from the Internet: after all, they themselves turned the stock market into “their own personal casino.”

American amateur investors have inspired followers around the world. For example, in Malaysia, the paper prices of the world’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves, TopGlove, soared. The goal was delivered the same – hitting hedge funds that are shorting the shares of the firm that is the “national pride of the country.”

It is difficult to say what consequences the emergence of such a phenomenon as activism in the stock market will have. The rapid growth of quotations, ignoring fundamental indicators, happened before – just remember the epic rise and fall of dot-coms in the late 1990s … Unless then professionals set the tone in the fever.