Wall Street, the Dow Jones lost 3.56%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 -3.95% but the Nasdaq is the worst and closes with a -4.73%

L’inflation it also runs in the United States and the markets are affected: the uptrend a Wall Street in fact, it lasted very little. In a short time, sales have returned to being the protagonists with investors who continue to fear the effects of inflation on the real economy. The Dow Jones closed the third weekly session with a loss of 3.56% at 31,493 points, S&P 500 at -3.95% and 3,927 points, while the Nasdaq it left 4.73% at 11,418 points.

The increase in inflation, therefore, but also the persistence of the conflict in Ukraine, the prolonged problems in the supply chain, the lockdown without discounts in China and the prospects of tightening central bank policies are all depressing markets, increasingly alarmed by concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

Fed chairman Tuesday Jerome Powell stated that the US central bank will continue to “push” on rate hikes until he sees inflation fall in a “clear and convincing way”, not hesitating to move more aggressively if that doesn’t happen. Analysts are betting on a 50 basis point hike in June and July.

War Russia Ukraine and the stock market, distribution is also bad

Turning to the individual titles, a real one meltdown we witnessed between large distribution chains which are the ones that are making the most of the expenses for the reduction of margins. Target, eighth-largest US retailer, tumbled 24.87% after first-quarter profit halved due to fuel and transportation costs.

The others are also bad big names in the industry like Walmart (-6.84%), Gap (-9.91%), Costco (-12.45%), Macy’s (-10.68%). Bloodbath on the Nasdaq where Intel it lost 4.62%, while Apple left 5.64%, on the lows of the day.

War Russia Ukraine and markets, oil also collapses

The petrolium which closed lower on Nymex. In particular the Wti it lost 2.50% to end at $ 109.59 a barrel, on Brent it ended with a decline of 2.50% to 109.11 dollars a barrel. Crude oil inventories in the United States dropped by a surprise 3.394 million barrels compared to last week, the EIA reports, recalling that last week they had increased by 8.4 million barrels.

Consequently, the securities of the reference sector have been penalized: Chevron -2.56%, ConocoPhillips -2.37%, ExxonMobil -1.56%. Finally, the decreases in the Aerospace & Defense sector were more contained: L3Harris Technologies –1.54%, Lockheed Martin at -1.57% and Northrop Grumman –0.95%

