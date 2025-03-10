The New York Stock Exchange has fallen strongly this Monday, with caution investors before the publication of the inflation index this Wednesday, and restless for the commercial war launched by Washington.

By 15.10 GMT hours the Dow Jones industrial index has yielded 0.78%, being the least suffered among the main referents of Wall Street. The technological Nasdaq instead has sunk 3.45% and the expanded S&P 500 has lost 1.93%.

Since the start of the day, Wall Street has continued on the descending path that characterized last week. President Donald Trump’s statements have not helped markets either.

Trump declined, in an interview released on Sunday, predict whether or not there will be recession in the United States this year. “I hate predicting things like that,” Fox News told Fox, which consulted him directly about a possible recession in the US economy in 2025.









«There is a transition period, because what we are doing is very large. We are bringing the wealth back to the United States, ”he said. “Take a little time,” added the Republican president.

Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, was more forceful when asked this Sunday about this possibility of economic contraction.

«Absolutely not», He replied to the NBC ‘Meet the Press’ program when they consulted if the Americans had to wait for a recession.

Trump’s rise in tariffs and threats against neighbors Canada and Mexico, in addition to China and other countries, has plunged American financial markets in a storm and has filled consumers with uncertainty.

Wall Street had its worst stock market for the presidential election last November. The trusted indicators of American consumers in the country’s economy fall, while buyers, already discouraged after years of inflation, wonder if tariffs will increase prices of what they buy.

«Market agents are losing faith in the notion that President Trump will avoid a market drop Reversing their policies, if those policies are the material cause of a fall in the prices of actions, ”summarized Patrick O’Hare, from Briefing.com, in an analysis note.

For Christopher Low, by FHN Financial, the fall of the American square is partly explained by Trump’s comments, considered little reassuring, but also for “the news in terms of customs rights.”

“Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products enter into force on Monday, and on the other hand, Mark Carney, designated chief of the Liberal Party in Canada this weekend declared that he would maintain the measures of reciprocity against the United States,” said the analyst at the AFP.

The future Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, directly attacked Trump and assured in a strong speech that his country will win and “will never be part of the United States, in any way” while Trump does not cease to say that he wants him to become the “state 51”.

«We can’t allow Trump to win»He warned of Carney this Sunday during his victory speech at Ottawa. “The Americans want our country,” he added, and said that Canada must “build a new economy and create new commercial relations,” about strong tensions with the US president.

In a few days, he will assume the position of Justin Trudeau, who announced in January his resignation after ten years in power. In parallel, the market awaits the IPC index for February in the United States. “These inflation data are particularly important considering what happens in Washington,” Low said.

The fact of not having many data on the period that Trump carries in the White House, creates «a feeling of really uncertainty among investors”He explained.

Tesla marks business falls

Among the main losers of the day is Teslapioneer of electric cars founded by a narrow Trump advisor, Elon Musk, who more than 8% fell on Wall Street This Monday, due to lazy sales and the generalized decrease in technological values.

Around 15.00 GMT, the titles of the company founded by Musk lost the whopping of 8.87% to $ 239.51 per paper. Thus, Tesla is worth half of what was worth in Decembershortly after the election of Donald Trump, and now its stock market capitalization is 700,000 million dollars.

In addition to Tesla, The other six great technology That the market further fell hard: Alphabet (-4.06%), Amazon (-2.60%), goal (-3.74%), Apple (-3.97%), Microsoft (-2.22%) and NVIDIA (-3.47%) were clearly in red.