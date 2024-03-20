Stock movements

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.8 percent, to 5,223.29 points for the first time ever.

The Nasdaq index also rose 1.2 percent to 16,369.01 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1 percent, or about 400 points, to reach a record level.

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, but said it plans to cut them three times before the end of the year, confirming its previous expectations from December.

However, the central bank has indicated that it needs greater evidence that inflation is falling before it begins cutting interest rates.

“The committee does not expect that it would be appropriate to lower the target range until it gains greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2 percent,” the central bank said.