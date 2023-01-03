By Sinead Carew and Amruta Khandekar

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with big drops for Tesla and Apple, with investors eyeing the trajectory of rising interest rates and waiting for the minutes of the Federal meeting Book from December.

Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla closed down 12% after hitting their lowest level since August 2020 and weighed on the consumer discretionary sector after the company failed to meet Wall Street estimates for quarterly deliveries.

Apple shares fell 3.7% and the iPhone maker marked its lowest closing level since June 2021 after a Nikkei Asia report pointed to weaker demand. In addition, an analyst downgraded the company’s shares due to production cuts in Covid-19-hit China.

The Dow Jones fell 0.03% to 33,136.37 points. The S&P 500 lost 0.40% to 3,824.14 points. The Nasdaq technology index fell 0.76% to 10,386.99 points. The energy sector, which posted strong gains in 2022, closed down 3.6% in the first trading session of the year, with oil prices lower on dismal China trade data and concerns about the global economic outlook.

Among the top 11 S&P 500 sectors, technology saw the second-largest decline after energy, slipping 1%, with Apple accelerating the loss as it ended the day with a market valuation below $2 trillion for the first time. since March 2021. The index’s biggest gain for the day came from the communications services sector, with Meta Platforms in the lead up 3.7%.