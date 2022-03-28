NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday, with oil prices tumbling and investors waiting for more updates on peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, while Tesla shares rose after the company said it was seeking investor approval for a stock split. .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the trading session on Wall Street, down 0.08 percent to 34,833.03 points, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.04 percent to 4,541.09 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.06 percent to 14,177.21 points.