Jerome Powell, president of the Fed, has put some sanity of investors, fatigued before Donald Trump’s commercial chaotic. The bags began the session with falls, deepening the wide descents experienced yesterday after the market did not react positively to the temporary pause from Tariffs against Mexico and Canadaas they did the day before with the replication of those same engine taxes. However, Powell’s words stating that the state of the US economy is optimal and that the Fed is in a position to await more clarity about Trump’s policies, caused a 180º turn on Wall Street, where doubts had increased by the weak employment data. Its main indices have ended with increases, although they have accumulated falls of 3% since Monday. That is the stock market impact that Trump’s tariff fluctuates have: the third consecutive week of falls in Wall Street, where the parquet has signed its greatest weekly fall in what we have been for the year.

So things, Dow Jones has risen 0.52% until 42,801 units, accumulating a weekly drop of 2.37%. The industrial indicator has been promoted by IBM (+5.17%), a firm that has led the increases by presenting a new strategy to improve education enhanced with AI in universities. It is followed by Verizon (+4.14%) and McDonald’s (+3.53%) company that has climbed positions positively infected by the vigorous accounts of El Chicken Crazy, as well as for its plan to provide 43,000 restaurants with AI equipment and platforms in areas such as cooking and management tools. On the other hand, Walmart and Boeing have led the descents.

For its part, The S&P 500 has risen 0.55% to 5,770 integersreaping a weekly diminish of 3.10%. The selective, who has signed his worst week in what we have been for the year, has risen by Broadcom (+8.64%), a firm that has led the increases after presenting positive results that have relieved investors’ concern for the AI ​​market. It is followed by Skyworks Solutions (+8.49%) and Walgreens Boots (+7.45%), while Hewlett Packard (10.83%) has commanded the decreases after communicating disappointing results. It is followed by Cooper Cos (-6.57%) and Material Vulcan (-6.13%).

In addition, Nasdaq 100 has risen 0.74% Up to 20,201 points, obtaining a weekly loss of 3.27%. The technological selective has been pushed up by Broadcom, ARM (+6.47%) and Palantir (+5.52%). Chips firms have been driven by Broadcom accounts, which has stimulated the positive movements of Nvidia, a company that has risen 1.92%. However, the Queen of the Chips has signed a weekly loss of 9.79%, penalized by the commercial war between the US and China. On the other hand, Costco (-6.07%) has led the falls, weighed by Trump’s tariffs, while Microstrategy has fallen 5.57%. The Cryptodivisas firm has yielded positions to the disappointment of the Washington Plan to create a strategic cryptocurrency reserve. This has caused a 3.50% drop in Bitcoin, up to $ 86,000.

Besides, the performance of T-not It has risen two basic points up to 4.30%accumulating a weekly climb of 14.50 basic points. The return of bonus to ten years has climbed positions throughout the week in the expectations of the Fed to stop the type cuts this year. In addition, Texas barrel has risen 1.05% to $ 67.05, signing a weekly drop of 4.15%. Additionally, gold has fallen 0.31% to 2,917 dollars, signing a rise of 1.75% from Monday.

In short, the weakest employment data has generated market concerns about a more pronounced economic weakening of the estimated and reduced yields of US Treasury bonds up to 4.27%. The non -agricultural payrolls increased by 151,000 jobs in Februarybelow the estimates of analysts. Meanwhile, the Unemployment rate rebounded to 4.1%.

With everything and with it, in statements before the US monetary policy forum, the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, says that the supervisor will wait to decide next movements on interest rates to see the effect that Trump’s economic policies have on the system. “(Fed) is concentrated in reducing noise as the perspectives evolve. We do not need to hurry and we are well positioned to expect greater clarity“He said.