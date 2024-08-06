AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 06/08/2024 – 14:38

The New York Stock Exchange was recovering strength on Tuesday (6) after the collapse that occurred the day before and the strong rise recorded by the Nikkei in Tokyo.

After experiencing their worst day in two years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, the largest companies, started Tuesday higher, with gains of 0.72% and 0.83%, respectively, after the first trading. The Nasdaq technology index rose 0.46%.

Treasury yields rose 3.82%, compared with 3.78% on Monday for 10-year notes.

On Monday, bonds had fallen sharply on fears of a recession in the United States following the release of jobs data from the world’s largest economy late last week, prompting investors to seek the safety of debt securities.

The yen, in turn, stopped appreciating and stabilized at 144.48 per dollar.

“Given what happened in global markets on Monday, we can see today (Tuesday) that the yen is weaker against the dollar,” summarized Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, explaining the calm that has returned to Wall Street.

“Secondly, the Nikkei rose 10.2% after Monday’s collapse,” he added.

Some stock market giants that fell sharply on Monday, such as Nvidia (-6.36%), Apple (-4.82%) or Amazon (-4.10%), were recovering or stabilizing due to opportunistic purchases at good prices.

Heavy machinery group Caterpillar, considered a barometer of the health of the global economy, rose 1.55% after posting better-than-expected profits in the second quarter of the year, despite falling sales.

Its revenue fell 4% compared to the same period last year, to 16.7 billion dollars (R$94.4 billion), and net profit fell 8.25%, to 2.68 billion (R$15.1 billion).

Analysts consulted by Factset expected 16.91 billion (R$95.6 billion) and 2.66 billion (R$15 billion), respectively.

– Monday of panic in the markets –

On Monday, the New York Stock Exchange collapsed amid a panic movement that hit global markets, due to fears of a recession in the United States and the appreciation of the yen.

The Dow Jones index, on its worst day since 2022, fell 2.60%. The Nasdaq, at lows since May, lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 fell 3%.

The 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones ended in the red, as did the 11 sectors of the S&P 500.

The VIX index, known as the “fear index” because it measures market volatility, rose during the day to its highest level since March 2020, when the Covid-19 epidemic was declared.

The market is assessing whether the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, is waiting too long to cut its interest rates, following the release of US employment data, two days after the end of a meeting that decided to maintain current levels.

The Fed is keeping its interest rates at levels not seen in more than two decades, between 5.25% and 5.50%, to cool the economy in the face of high inflation. High interest rates make credit more expensive and discourage consumption and investment, thus reducing pressure on prices.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose more than expected in July, to 4.3%. It is the highest unemployment rate in the country since October 2021.

Furthermore, the Bank of Japan’s rate hike has caused hedge funds to limit their “carry trade” in yen, a mechanism that involves borrowing Japanese currency at a low rate to invest in risky assets such as Nasdaq stocks.

The maneuver consequently affected the stock market, from where money essentially left.