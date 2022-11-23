By Carolina Mandl and Sinead Carew

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes ended with solid gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November meeting showed interest rate hikes may slow soon.

A “substantial majority” of US central bank policy makers agreed that it would “probably soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, according to the document.

Since the Fed’s last meeting on Nov. 1 and 2, investors are more optimistic that pressure on prices has started to ease, meaning that lower interest rate hikes could reduce inflation.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 0.61% to 4,027.46 points. The Nasdaq technology index advanced 1.01% to 11,287.18 points. The Dow Jones rose 0.30% to 34,200.35 points.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims rose more than expected last week and US business activity contracted for the fifth straight month in November. Consumer confidence soared and home sales surged above expectations.

Heavyweight stocks including Amazon.com and Meta Platforms rose.