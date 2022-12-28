By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes turned lower on Wednesday after a mildly bullish start to the session driven by a rebound in growth stocks, with investors eyeing China’s moves to reopen its economy.

At 12:54 am (Brasília time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23%, to 33,165.52 points; the S&P 500 retreated 0.22%, to 3,821.00 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.32%, to 10,320.55 points.

Among the S&P 500’s major sectors, technology and consumer discretionary rose earlier by nearly 0.5% and 1%, respectively, while healthcare stocks also gave the benchmark index a big boost.

Beijing began to dismantle its strict Covid restrictions this month in an abrupt about-face in health policy. Markets initially cheered the move in hopes it will spur a recovery in the Chinese economy, but a jump in Covid infections has raised new concerns.

“What people are underestimating is the fact that the second largest economy in the world is reopening and all of this economic activity is going to benefit the US,” said Thomas Hayes, president of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

“The speed with which they reversed their stance caught people off guard. People are skeptical because the last two years have been a disaster in China.”

As markets enter the last leg of an exhausting year for equities, fears of a recession due to the fastest pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes since the early 1980s, the focus has shifted to 2023 and the outlook for corporate profits.