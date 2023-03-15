A few days ago, US President Joe Biden pledged to hold accountable the people responsible for the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and a second financial institution, Signature Bank, seeking at the same time to reassure Americans that their deposits are safe.

“I am deeply committed to holding those responsible for this mess to account and continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of the big banks so we never find ourselves in this situation again,” Biden said in a statement, Sunday.

“The American people and American companies can be confident that their bank deposits will be there when they need them,” the president added, in remarks also posted on Twitter.

stock movements

Immediately after the opening of US stocks, the red color dominated all indices, and the “Dow Jones” industrial index fell 395.53 points, or 1.23 percent, to 31,759.87 points.

The “Standard & Poor’s 500” index fell by 42.55 points, or 1.09 percent, to 3876.74 points, while the “Nasdaq” composite index fell 136.98 points, or 1.20 percent, to 11,291.17 points.

Oil markets were also not immune from fluctuations, as by 13:48 GMT, Brent crude fell by 3.50 percent, to reach $74.72 a barrel, and US West Texas crude fell by 3.70 percent, to $68.75 a barrel.