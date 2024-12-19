The Federal Reserve met market expectations this Wednesday, cutting the expected 25 basis points, but the message that accompanied this long-awaited drop in the price of money has convulsed the market with widespread falls on Wall Street on Wednesday, and this hangover also spread. has infected this side of the Atlantic. The Fed’s warning about the possibility of a rebound in inflation in 2025, together with the reduction of its projections to only two rate cuts that year, is something that has scared investors, who limited their exposure to equities. At the close of the European session, the Big Apple indexes they bounce in unison, although staying in the contribution levels prior to the elections in the United Statesbefore the unleashing of the Trump rally on American stock exchanges. This brings Wall Street closer to its buying zones.

The index most affected by the declines was the technological selective, the Nasdaq 100, which lost 3.6% in Thursday’s session. This session, at the European close, it rises 0.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced 0.6% and the Dow Jones 0.5%, after both indices fell 3% and 2.6%, respectively, in the previous session.

Given the falls on Wall Street, the indices could return to the levels of the trump gap, This is the area in which the benchmark stocks on Wall Street were trading just before the electoral victory of the new US president, according to Ecotrader analyst and strategist Joan Cabrero. For the strategist, the search for this bullish directive “will most likely stop further consolidation.”

“In that trump gap There is the key support that I suggest waiting for it to be reached, before considering buying US equities again with a medium-term orientation with a view to 2025“, advises Cabrero. These levels to re-expose yourself to the American stock market are in the 20,000 and 20,300 points of the Nasdaq 100 or between 5,700 and 5,850 points of the S&P 500 which, by the way, “would coincide with the average of the last 200 sessions in both indices,” he indicates.

At the European close, the technology selective is 5.9% away from these levels, while the US benchmark remains at a 3.6% of reaching these new purchase levels. On the other hand, the Dow Jones is the closest to touching that area again, from which it is only 1.3% away.

Without mentioning Donald Trump’s name, it is known that his return to the White House is one of the main concerns for the institution chaired by Jerome Powell. Both his promises of tariffs and the threat of starting a new trade war against China are some of the points brought by the Republican’s new mandate, which could lead inflation to get out of control again.

J. Safra Sarasin economist Raphael Olszyna-Marzys comments that there has been “a surprising shift in policymakers’ views on inflation risks,” and “uncertainty about the Trump Administration’s policy agenda and its possible impact on the economy, the Federal Reserve expects that, overall, put upward pressure on inflation. An idea that we share.” The economist explains that the entity’s forecast is that “inflation will move largely laterally next year and remain above 2% until 2027, a year later than previously expected. with important implications for the path of interest rates”.

With less than two weeks until the year ends, Wall Street maintains the lead in the increases of this 2024 with respect to Europe. He Nasdaq 100 is the most bullish index in the US, with a rise of 26% so far this yearwhich for the moment has not been affected by the monthly balance, since it remains positive. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has accumulated a rise of 23.4% this year, although in December it suffered a decline of 2%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones lags behind the levels of its counterparts, registering a fall of 5.3% in the last month of the year, leaving its annual figure at 12.8%.

On this side of the Atlantic

The fears of the Fed have also been infected to the Old Continent, which has experienced a session of falls above 1.5%. The Ibex 35 concludes the session with a decrease of 1.5%, which has deepened its monthly fall to 1.7%, despite having started out as one of the most bullish of the month. In the year, the rise of the Ibex remains at 13%, which has left the Spanish index at 11,400 points, below the level indicated by Cabrero, which he considers “a short-term bearish signal that puts on the table the possibility that the falls will continue to deepen” after lose the support of 11,700/725 points.

Given this, the possibility opens up that the Spanish stock market “will seek support for the bullish trend that has been guiding the rises since October 2022, which currently runs through the area of 11,150/11,300 pointsthey are getting bigger,” warns the analyst of ecotrader, who details that it is a level analogous to the support of the 39,300 of the Ibex with Dividends. For Cabrero, this would be “an opportunity to buy a Spanish stock market“.

The European reference index, the EuroStoxx 50, has also been affected with a fall of 1.7% in this last session, due to the blows of the US central bank. Even so, it maintains its monthly balance in positive, with an increase of 1.4%. The French Cac 40 also recorded a fall of 1.2%, leaving its rise for the month at 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dax lost 1.4%. The German selective remains the most bullish of the year on the continent, with an increase of 19.2%. The red lantern of the session is the Italian FTSE Mib, which fell 1.8%.