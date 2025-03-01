Wall Street registered losses in its main indicators in February, with the pending market of the tariff threats of US President Donald Trump, and data on inflation, employment and corporate results in that country.

The greatest losses were for the Nasdaq indexin which the great technological ones are quoted, which cut 4%, especially in a last week marked by the fall of the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) Nvidia amid doubts about their growth and the competition of their rivals.

The Dow Jones de Industriales goes back 1.6% and the S&P 500 1.4%. ANDl First full month of the new republican government of Donald Trump He has left the stock market worried about his tariff policy, which for now has imposed additional taxes of 10% to China But it plans impositions to Canada, Mexico and the European Union that will theoretically enter into force next Tuesday.

The climax was the verbal confrontation between Trump and the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskithis Friday at the White House, and that prevented the signing of an economic agreement on minerals and rare earths after the warnings of the Ukrainian against a possible US alliance with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

“The Trump administration has become the Key source of the world geopolitical risk. He is altering the status quo, “analyst Chris Iggo, president of the Axa IM Investment Institute, who warned of” deep implications for investment, “said in a note.

Inflation in the US, measured in the consumer price index (CPI), stood in January at 3% year -on -year, chaining its fourth consecutive rise since it played a minimum of 2.4% in September.

Meanwhile, the Personal Consumer Expenses Index (PCE), a key fact for the Federal Reserve (FED) to decide interest rates, lowered a tenth in January, until the 2.5% year -on -year.

The next Fed meeting is scheduled for March 18 and 19but its president, Jerome Powell, has advanced that the agency is in no hurry when contemplating new declines.

In other markets, the value of Bitcóin fell 17 % in February, its worst month since June 2022, and It stands at about $ 84,200after the initial impulse of the cryptocurrency for the promises of the president to convert the US into a crypto capital.