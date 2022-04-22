S&P 500 is down 2.8% to close at 4,271.78 points, and Nasdaq is down 2.5% to 12,839.29

Wall Street recorded a drop of more than 2.5% this Friday (22.Apr.2022), leaving the three indices, Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq, in negative territory.

The Dow Jones retreated 2.8% and closed at 33,881 points. It was the worst change since October 2020, losing 981.36 points.

The S&P 500 fell 2.8% to end the session at 4,271.78, while the Nasdaq retracted 2.5% to 12,839.29.

In the week’s balance, the Dow Jones was down 1.86%, the S&P 500 was down 2.75% and the Nasdaq lost 3.83%.

The negative performance is a reaction to the statement by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of a possible increase in interest rates by 0.050% percentage point.

In Brazil, the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 – São Paulo Stock Exchange, dropped 2.86% to 111,077.51 points.

In the week, the retreat was of 4.39% and in the accumulated of the month, the index registers a fall of 7.43%.