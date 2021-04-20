NEW YORK (Reuters) – The main indexes opened in Wall Street Stock Exchange Down on Tuesday, as investors count on results from Netflix and other major tech-related companies this week to maintain a positive start to the corporate earnings announcements season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.4 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,4034.18. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index decreased by 4.1 percent, or 0.1 percent, to 4,159.18 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 20.3 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,894,458 points.