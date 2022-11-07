By Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow Jones stock indexes rose amid shaky trading on Monday, with focus shifting to Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections, which will determine Congressional control, while the Shares in Meta Platforms jumped after news of job cuts at Facebook’s parent company.

Republicans have gained momentum in the polls and analysts project a divided government in the US, with the GOP expected to win the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, possibly hampering Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda.

“In this election outcome scenario, we are unlikely to make any major changes to our forecasts of GDP growth, inflation or key interest rates as a result of the election,” Wells Fargo economists said.

“Instead, maintenance of the status quo and political stalemate strikes us as the most likely outcome, with the possibility of some government shutdown/debt ceiling dramas in the next two years.”

A divided government could result in a political stalemate that would prevent major changes to current policies, an outcome investors see as favorable for equities.

The focus will also be on US consumer price data for October to be released on Thursday, with investors looking for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve’s rapid rate hikes are helping to cool the economy.

All three of Wall Street’s major indexes are in bear market territory relative to their previous closing highs. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 20.7% year-to-date on concerns that an aggressive tightening of monetary policy could send the economy into a recession.

At 13:01 (GMT), the S&P 500 index gained 0.20% to 3,777.98 points, while the Dow Jones was up 0.61% to 32,600.05 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 0.14% to 10,460.59 points.