The inflation data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve may now be able to focus on supporting the labor market and continuing to lower interest rates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,755.36 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 38.5 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,228,778 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.8 points, or 0.13 percent, to 42,227.95 points.