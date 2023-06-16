The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,464.02 points at the open.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index opened up 15.11 points, or 0.34 percent, at 4,440.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 76.25 points, or 0.55 percent, to 13,859.07 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is heading for a fifth consecutive week of gains, about 3 percent, its best performance since March.

The Nasdaq is up 4 percent so far this week, its best week since March. It also posted 8 consecutive weeks of gains, the longest winning streak since 2019

Also, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 percent this week, which is the third consecutive positive week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices hit their highest levels since April 2022.