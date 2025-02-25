The main US indices have closed a journey marked by the falls of the technological sector. The publication of the February consumer confidence, which has fallen to its lowest level since August 2021, has increased the concern of a market that has had difficulty digesting weak data related to the US economy, known last week. In this context, ten -year bonus performance has decreased nine basic points, indicating that Fixed income already discounts two drops of types of 25 basic points this year. Thus, uncertainty for the possible cooling of the US economy has pushed down Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, indicators that sign its fourth daily fall, while Dow Jones has managed to quote positively.

Nasdaq 100 has fallen 1.24% Until 21,087 units, penalized by Strategy (-11.41%), a company that has led the decreases in the heat of 6% of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency that has lost 90,000 dollars and is now at 87,000 dollars. It is followed by Tesla (-8.39%), a company that accumulates a 37%fall from the maximums obtained in December 2024 and Applovin (-8.13%). This bearish trend have been replicated by the magnificent seven, select stock market that has entered into contraction territory from its maximums harvested to the heat of the illusion of the market by Trump’s return to the White House in December.

In addition, S&P 500 has lost 0.47% Up to 5,955 integers, weighed by Sempra (-18.97%), a signature that has collapsed after publishing disappointing estimates for this year, followed by Super Micro Computer (-11.76%). The once known as ‘Nvidia Escudera’ has fallen after having reached the time limit to present the audited results to Nasdaq, facing the expulsion of said indicator. In addition, the Chips company has fallen after knowing Trump’s plans to reinforce the restriction on accessing processors by China.

On the side of the increases, the Solventum (+9.54%) increases stand out after announcing the sale of a business division for 4.1 billion dollars, Molina Healthcare (+6.45%) American Tower (+6,12,12 %) and Walgreens Boots (+5.18%).

For its part, The Dow Jones has been the only one of the great indexes to register profits. The industrial selective has risen 0.37% to 43,621 points, driven by Walmart (+4.39%), recovering from the descents experienced last week after announcing pessimism among its consumers. Home Depot (+2.84%) has also scaled positions in the heat of positive results. However, NVIDIA (+2.80%) has led the falls on the day before presenting their updated accounts, which will shed more light on the state of the AI ​​muscle. Goldman Sachs (-1.79%) and JP Morgan (-1.51%) have also retreated after knowing the fall in the confidence of US consumers.

All this in a session in which the performance of T-not eleven basic points have fallen up to 4.30%pushed down the weak data that seem to indicate a slowdown in the US economy. In addition, Texas barrel has fallen 2.23% to $ 69.12, penalized for concern related to the US economy, while gold has diminished 1.11% to $ 2,930.